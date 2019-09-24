Buccee’s Rated Best Gas Station Coffee

Whenever I have someone from out of state come visit me , I make sure to add Buc-ee’s to our To Do List. The reaction is always the same – “What’s so special about a gas station?” and my answer is always the same as well “Oh, just wait!”. My dad is STILL talking about his brisket sandwich months later.

Buc-ee’s has come in first place many times before, for their bathrooms, jerky, etc., but have you tried their coffee?

GasBuddy, an app that helps you find the best fuel prices in your area put out a list of gas station’s with the best coffee and Buc-ee’s not only topped the list in Texas, they topped the list nationally! I can’t say I’m surprised, have you seen all those flavored creamers?! Yum.

via ABC13

