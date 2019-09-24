Megan Thee Stallion Just Turned Hot Girl Summer Into Hot Girl Fall

Megan Thee Stallion brought us Hot Girl Summer and what an epic summer it was! Unfortunately, it’s time to put away the bikinis and the crop tops because fall is in the air. Since none of us are truly ready to say goodbye to Hot Girl Summer, Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to bring you the next chapter: Hot Girl Fall.

From the matching orange jumpsuits to the lyrics, this song is giving me every fall vibe I could ever asked for. Now I just need to get my “Flu Shot Motha F**ker” and I’ll be ready for #HotGirlFall!

Also On Radio Now 92.1: