Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her 100-Pound Weight Loss On Instagram [PHOTOS]

Things Jessica Simpson did with her post-pregnancy body? THAT!

The singer and fashion designer revealed on Instagram that she lost 100 pounds since giving birth to her third child, Birdie Mae this past March and did it in grand fashion. In the post, she told her fans that she was 240 pounds while pregnant with her third child and posted two photos, one that shows her bounce back body in a black dress and another that finds her posing with her adorable little girl.

“6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240),” she captioned while mentioning she was on her first trip away from her newborn. “Emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again.”

She added, “Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”

The comments section of course was littered with praise from celebrity friends and more such as Mad Men‘s January Jones, Kyle Richards of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and brother-in-law Evan Ross who wrote, “U look amazing sis.”

At 39, Simpson revealed to People what she’s done to get back in shape. “I am working really hard right now. It’s not easy at all, but I am determined to feel good. I have been doing a lot of walking—getting my steps in not only burns calories but it also helps me clear my head and get focused.”

 

