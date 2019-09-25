Entertainment News
Kylie Jenner Hospitalized For Severe Illness

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner at the Travis Scott: "Look Mom I Can Fly" Los Angeles Premiere at The Barker Hangar

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Get better Kylie!

Stormi’s mom had to be checked into the hospital earlier this week for an intense illness. According to TMZ, it was severe flu-like symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.

Kylie was supposed to be a presenter at the Emmy’s on Sunday night alongside her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner but she was too sick to make the appearance. Caitlyn Jenner has been by her daughter’s bedside checking to make sure she was okay but it’s unclear if or when she’ll be released.

kylie jenner

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner at the Travis Scott: "Look Mom I Can Fly" Los Angeles Premiere at The Barker Hangar
