Louis Tomlinson Calls Losing His Mother & Sister “Rock Bottom”

Louis Tomlinson found the grieving process between losing his mother three years ago and his sister this past March as one of the worst periods of his life.

Speaking to The Guardian, the former One Direction member opened up, saying that he had to write a song like “Two of Us” in order to fully process. “After I lost my mum, every song I wrote felt, not pathetic, but that it lacked true meaning to me,” he said. “I felt that, as a songwriter, I wasn’t going to move on until I’d written a song like that.”

Tomlinson’s pen gained strength and wanted it to be as strong as possible before tackling a song that had deep, personal meaning to him as “Two of Us” did. It helped give him a new outlook and perspective on life.

“It was like the song I always wished I’d written,” he continued. “I went in and put my personal touch to the verses. It was a real moment for me in my grief, and as part of the creative process, because it felt like it was hanging over me.”

He continued, “That whole dark side I’ve gone through, it sounds stupid to say, but it gives me strength everywhere else in my life, because that’s the darkest s–t that I’m going to have to deal with. So it makes everything else not feel easier and not less important, but, in the grand scheme of things, you see things for what they are, I suppose.”

Those back to back losses would break any person but Tomlinson has remained positive throughout. “I keep going back to it, but I don’t know if it’s a combination of where I grew up and my mum’s influence, but I just have this luxury of being able to see the glass half-full no matter what.”

Losing his mother and sister? Nothing is going to be harder in Louis’ life and as the oldest of seven kids, he’s got no time to feel sorry or down on himself.

“I’ve been to rock bottom and I feel like, whatever my career’s going to throw in front of me, it’s going to be nothing as big or as emotionally heavy as that. So, weirdly, I’ve turned something that’s really dark into something that empowers me, makes me stronger.”

