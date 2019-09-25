Just Like You Like It: Whataburger Beats In-N-Out In New Survey Of Regional Burgers

Texans tried to tell you before, Whataburger is king around these parts.

In a recent national survey, the Texas-based company beat out it’s closest competitor, the West coast based In-N-Out as the best regional burger. According to USA Today’s 10 Best Local Experts, Whataburger is No. 3 in terms of Best Regional Fast Food. Who checks in at No. 5? In-N-Out Burger.

We get it, some people will still go up for In-N-Out regardless of the survey but guess what? Whataburger is the truth, the undisputed truth and the forever truth. And no Animal Style or secret menu is going to change your life like a Honey Butter Biscuit or a Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich.

Here’s the full list of the Best Regional Fast Food according to USA Today:

1. Habit Burger Pal’s Sudden Service Whataburger Sheetz In-N-Out Burger Quaker Steak & Lube Cook Out Krystal Culver’s Biscuitville

