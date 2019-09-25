H-Town
HomeH-Town

Just Like You Like It: Whataburger Beats In-N-Out In New Survey Of Regional Burgers

Whataburger Logo

Source: n/a / Whataburger

Texans tried to tell you before, Whataburger is king around these parts.

In a recent national survey, the Texas-based company beat out it’s closest competitor, the West coast based In-N-Out as the best regional burger. According to USA Today’s 10 Best Local Experts, Whataburger is No. 3 in terms of Best Regional Fast Food. Who checks in at No. 5? In-N-Out Burger.

We get it, some people will still go up for In-N-Out regardless of the survey but guess what? Whataburger is the truth, the undisputed truth and the forever truth. And no Animal Style or secret menu is going to change your life like a Honey Butter Biscuit or a Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich.

Here’s the full list of the Best Regional Fast Food according to USA Today:

  1. 1. Habit Burger
  2. Pal’s Sudden Service
  3. Whataburger
  4. Sheetz
  5. In-N-Out Burger
  6. Quaker Steak & Lube
  7. Cook Out
  8. Krystal
  9. Culver’s
  10. Biscuitville

RELATED: Whataburger Fans React After Popular Burger Chain Sold To Chicago Investment Bank

RELATED: In-N-Out Burger’s First Houston Location Is Coming To Stafford

in-n-out burger , whataburger

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Jonas Brothers
Did Diplo Hack The Jonas Brothers?!
 1 hour ago
09.25.19
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
WATCH: Ed Sheeran And Khalid Perform ‘Beautiful People’
 2 hours ago
09.25.19
Louis Tomlinson performs at Free Radio Hits Live
Louis Tomlinson Calls Losing His Mother & Sister…
 4 hours ago
09.25.19
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner at the Travis Scott: "Look Mom I Can Fly" Los Angeles Premiere at The Barker Hangar
Kylie Jenner Hospitalized For Severe Illness
 5 hours ago
09.25.19
2010 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting - Backstage
Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her 100-Pound Weight Loss…
 7 hours ago
09.25.19
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Just Turned Hot Girl Summer…
 23 hours ago
09.24.19
Pot of coffee brewing on automatic drip machine
Buccee’s Rated Best Gas Station Coffee
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Hannah B. Reveals DWTS Warm Up Includes Jamming…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Halsey Announces First Leg of ‘Manic’ World Tour
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Glastonbury Festival 2019
Crazed Miley Cyrus Fan Arrested After Making Threats…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
‘Friends’ Co-Creator Spills What the Show’s Characters Are…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
2019 MTV VMAs
Lil Nas X Reveals His Relationship Status On…
 2 days ago
09.23.19
Lizzo Makes History As “Truth Hurts” Is Now…
 2 days ago
09.23.19
Jonas Brothers
Jonas Brothers Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of ‘Friends’ With…
 2 days ago
09.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close