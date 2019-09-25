WATCH: Ed Sheeran And Khalid Perform ‘Beautiful People’

Ed Sheeran LIED to us! At the end of his tour, he announced a hiatus from music to take a much needed break to focus on himself. Looks like he couldn’t stay away from the music too long!

Khalid is currently on his Free Spirit World Tour and while headlining at London’s O2 Arena, it only made sense to bring Ed Sheeran out as a special guest! I’m so happy he did because this song live is even better than I could imagine.

I also couldn’t help but notice, Ed is walking around the stage like he doesn’t know where he should be. Now if you’ve never been to an Ed Sheeran show before, this might not seem weird to you, but normally Ed has a guitar in his hand! It’s refreshing to see him “perform” in a different kind of way!

Ok Ed, you can go back into hibernation now, thank you.

via Billboard

