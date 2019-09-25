Entertainment News
Did Diplo Hack The Jonas Brothers?!

Something weird is happening with the Jonas Brothers' Instagram and it has Diplo written all over it!

Jonas Brothers

Source: Peggy Sirota / Universal Music Group / Live Nation

Something weird is going on with The Jonas Brothers’ Instagram. First, they posted this pic of Diplo…

 

@calvinklein ur welcome for the free promo. follow @diplo

Ok, weird. Why are they posting a shirtless pic of Diplo? Then…

 

honestly can’t tell if this is the front of joe or the back of nick. follow @diplo

My first thought was, “I wonder if that girl regrets getting that tattoo” and then read the caption. Another post about Diplo?! What is going on?! THEN….

 

never forget the original jonas brothers. follow @diplo

Ok, they were definitely hacked, but by who? Diplo? But wait…there’s more!

 

photoshoot with kevin, nick, and joe. follow @diplo

This has Diplo written ALL over it! After all, he did crash Joe & Sophie’s impromptu Las Vegas wedding and live stream it. So what? Does he just like pranking the JoBros? Of course, I’m not the only member of #TeamJonas that found this odd, check out the response the brothers had to a fan on Twitter.

Hmmmm…maybe I’m jumping to conclusions here, but this has collaboration written all over it, right?! Or am I just being extremely optimistic?

