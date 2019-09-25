Did Diplo Hack The Jonas Brothers?!

Something weird is going on with The Jonas Brothers’ Instagram. First, they posted this pic of Diplo…

View this post on Instagram @calvinklein ur welcome for the free promo. follow @diplo A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on Sep 25, 2019 at 8:22am PDT

Ok, weird. Why are they posting a shirtless pic of Diplo? Then…

My first thought was, “I wonder if that girl regrets getting that tattoo” and then read the caption. Another post about Diplo?! What is going on?! THEN….

View this post on Instagram never forget the original jonas brothers. follow @diplo A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on Sep 25, 2019 at 11:09am PDT

Ok, they were definitely hacked, but by who? Diplo? But wait…there’s more!

View this post on Instagram photoshoot with kevin, nick, and joe. follow @diplo A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on Sep 25, 2019 at 2:02pm PDT

This has Diplo written ALL over it! After all, he did crash Joe & Sophie’s impromptu Las Vegas wedding and live stream it. So what? Does he just like pranking the JoBros? Of course, I’m not the only member of #TeamJonas that found this odd, check out the response the brothers had to a fan on Twitter.

Lol no we don’t love Diplo that much. Looking into it. https://t.co/hkUU8UpEQG — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) September 25, 2019

Hmmmm…maybe I’m jumping to conclusions here, but this has collaboration written all over it, right?! Or am I just being extremely optimistic?

Also On Radio Now 92.1: