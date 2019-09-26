Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Amir Diamond Gets Comfy On The Courtney Hall Show!

Amir Diamond x Courtney Hall

Source: Amir Diamond / Radio One Digital

I love seeing other young people in the city who are getting their grind on. Courtney Hall reminds me of myself. Her spirit lights up the room and she is all about positive energy. She grabbed this entertainment industry by the reins and created her own youtube show.

I like the fact that she doesn’t just talk to celebrities. She has conversations with successful engineers, lawyers and entrepreneurs. I was honored that Courtney allowed me to come hang out on her big comfy couch. We talked about:

  • my advice to my younger self,
  • the definition of “living right,” and
  • what I like more: radio or acting?

Check out my episode:

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
acting , amir diamond , Houston , Radio , The Courtney Hall Show

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Rose Bouquet
WATCH: Teddy Swims’ Emotional Cover Of “I Can’t…
 1 hour ago
09.25.19
Amir Diamond x Courtney Hall
WATCH: Amir Diamond Gets Comfy On The Courtney…
 4 hours ago
09.25.19
Jonas Brothers
Did Diplo Hack The Jonas Brothers?!
 7 hours ago
09.25.19
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
WATCH: Ed Sheeran And Khalid Perform ‘Beautiful People’
 8 hours ago
09.25.19
Louis Tomlinson performs at Free Radio Hits Live
Louis Tomlinson Calls Losing His Mother & Sister…
 10 hours ago
09.25.19
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner at the Travis Scott: "Look Mom I Can Fly" Los Angeles Premiere at The Barker Hangar
Kylie Jenner Hospitalized For Severe Illness
 11 hours ago
09.25.19
2010 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting - Backstage
Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her 100-Pound Weight Loss…
 13 hours ago
09.25.19
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Just Turned Hot Girl Summer…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Pot of coffee brewing on automatic drip machine
Buccee’s Rated Best Gas Station Coffee
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Hannah B. Reveals DWTS Warm Up Includes Jamming…
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Halsey Announces First Leg of ‘Manic’ World Tour
 1 day ago
09.24.19
Glastonbury Festival 2019
Crazed Miley Cyrus Fan Arrested After Making Threats…
 2 days ago
09.24.19
‘Friends’ Co-Creator Spills What the Show’s Characters Are…
 2 days ago
09.24.19
2019 MTV VMAs
Lil Nas X Reveals His Relationship Status On…
 2 days ago
09.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close