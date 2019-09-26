WATCH: Amir Diamond Gets Comfy On The Courtney Hall Show!

I love seeing other young people in the city who are getting their grind on. Courtney Hall reminds me of myself. Her spirit lights up the room and she is all about positive energy. She grabbed this entertainment industry by the reins and created her own youtube show.

I like the fact that she doesn’t just talk to celebrities. She has conversations with successful engineers, lawyers and entrepreneurs. I was honored that Courtney allowed me to come hang out on her big comfy couch. We talked about:

my advice to my younger self,

the definition of “living right,” and

what I like more: radio or acting?

Check out my episode:

