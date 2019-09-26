WATCH: Teddy Swims’ Emotional Cover Of “I Can’t Make You Love Me”

“I Can’t Make You Love Me” is one of those songs that always makes me cry. Everybody can’t sing this with the emotion that’s needed. Teddy Swims did a damn good job, though. I can usually tell if an artist has the ability to kill this Bonnie Raitt classic by the very first line. You better be able to belt it out in a way that makes me believe that you’ve been through that type of heartbreak.

Tank is an R&B artist who was able to take this song to another level. Check out his rendition:

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram