WATCH: Teddy Swims’ Emotional Cover Of “I Can’t Make You Love Me”

Rose Bouquet

Source: Armstrong Studios / Getty

“I Can’t Make You Love Me” is one of those songs that always makes me cry. Everybody can’t sing this with the emotion that’s needed. Teddy Swims did a damn good job, though. I can usually tell if an artist has the ability to kill this Bonnie Raitt classic by the very first line. You better be able to belt it out in a way that makes me believe that you’ve been through that type of heartbreak.

Tank is an R&B artist who was able to take this song to another level. Check out his rendition:

Bonnie Raitt , I Can't Make You Love Me , Teddy Swims

Rose Bouquet
