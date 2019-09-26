Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cassie And Her Fiancée Alex Fine Wed In Malibu

Edward Enninful & David Beckham Celebrate The 10th Anniversary of Victoria Beckham

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

First came the boyfriend reveal, then the baby announcement & engagement and now Cassie and Alex Fine are husband and wife.

The pair got married in a secret ceremony in Malibu on Wednesday (Sept. 25) and the man who officiated their wedding? None other than movie director Peter Berg. The pair have had a whirlwind romance over the past year or so after Cassie split from her longtime partner, Sean “Diddy” Combs. Over the summer, Cassie & Fine announced that they were expecting their first child together and less than a month ago, Fine got down on one knee and proposed.

Congrats to the lucky couple!

RELATED: Super Glow: Cassie Confirms She And Her Beau Are Expecting A Baby Girl

RELATED: Cassie Is Officially Engaged &amp; Shares The Cutest Engagement Video

Cassie And Her Fiancée Alex Fine Wed In Malibu was originally published on theboxhouston.com

alex fine , cassie

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Cassie And Her Fiancée Alex Fine Wed In…
 3 hours ago
09.26.19
Rose Bouquet
WATCH: Teddy Swims’ Emotional Cover Of “I Can’t…
 12 hours ago
09.25.19
Amir Diamond x Courtney Hall
WATCH: Amir Diamond Gets Comfy On The Courtney…
 14 hours ago
09.25.19
Jonas Brothers
Did Diplo Hack The Jonas Brothers?!
 18 hours ago
09.25.19
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
WATCH: Ed Sheeran And Khalid Perform ‘Beautiful People’
 18 hours ago
09.25.19
Louis Tomlinson performs at Free Radio Hits Live
Louis Tomlinson Calls Losing His Mother & Sister…
 21 hours ago
09.25.19
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner at the Travis Scott: "Look Mom I Can Fly" Los Angeles Premiere at The Barker Hangar
Kylie Jenner Hospitalized For Severe Illness
 22 hours ago
09.25.19
2010 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting - Backstage
Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her 100-Pound Weight Loss…
 24 hours ago
09.25.19
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Just Turned Hot Girl Summer…
 2 days ago
09.24.19
Pot of coffee brewing on automatic drip machine
Buccee’s Rated Best Gas Station Coffee
 2 days ago
09.24.19
Hannah B. Reveals DWTS Warm Up Includes Jamming…
 2 days ago
09.24.19
Halsey Announces First Leg of ‘Manic’ World Tour
 2 days ago
09.24.19
Glastonbury Festival 2019
Crazed Miley Cyrus Fan Arrested After Making Threats…
 2 days ago
09.24.19
‘Friends’ Co-Creator Spills What the Show’s Characters Are…
 2 days ago
09.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close