Zayn Malik Covers Shaed’s “Trampolines” Breaks Social Media Silence

ZAYN

Source: RCA Records

Zayn just covered Shaed’s new single “Trampolines” and its PACKED with soul and we are HERE FOR IT!

Zayn fans are ecstatic about their main man finally breaking his social media silence. We haven’t heard from Zayn since the Aladdin premiere in May. He wasn’t even seen in his sisters WEDDING PHOTOS!!!

But now unexpectedly surprising us with NEW MUSIC ?! Zayn you shouldn’t have. (But we’re loving that you did)

What can we expect from Zayn next? New music, shows? No one knows but until we find out you can find me eating some cake and jamming out to this new track with British trio Shaed.

RELATED: Zayn Mailk And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Call It Quits … Again!

RELATED: Watch ZAYN &amp; Zhavia Ward’s Beautiful Rendition Of “A Whole New World”

