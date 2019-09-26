Kane Brown Wants You To Call Him

When I see an artist tweet out their phone number my first thought is always, THEY GOT HACKED. This is not the case for Kane Brown!

Yesterday Kane Brown posted this…

Since I’m terrible at following directions, I called instead of texted and HE ANSWERED. Well, kind of. It was a recording, but it sounded so real I was immediately starstruck and couldn’t speak. I really thought it was going to be fake!

In the recording he said to text the number, which I almost instantly received a text message from. It then instructed me to sign up for text alerts and to save the number as a contact in my phone (contact photo attached!)

So although I didn’t ACTUALLY get to talk to Kane Brown, I am excited to see what’s to come from this new text service! I think it’s a cool way for artists to connect with fans on a more personal level, even if everyone is getting the same text message!

Also On Radio Now 92.1: