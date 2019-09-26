WATCH: Zendaya, Kim K & More Clap Back At ‘Mean Tweets”

Every so often, Jimmy Kimmel brings back his popular segment “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets” where he has celebrities read about the trolls that try to taint their name. Being an A-Lister comes with thick skin, but some of these tweets are just plain mean! These celebs handled it so well, it actually makes me respect them so much more for being able to laugh and poke fun at themselves.

Watch the latest episode below, full of sass and clap back from some of our favorite people including Kim K, Zendaya and David Spade.

When Zendaya sniffed her foot, though! That is TV GOLD.

via E!

