John Stamos Joins The Cast Of ABC’s “Little Mermaid Live!”

John Stamos Attends The Gala Cruise Of New Disney Ship

Source: Handout / Getty

I’m not a huge Little Mermaid fan. I was always self-conscious that the boys would judge me for even watching a cartoon movie where the main character was a female. Even though I never got into it, I will be watching the live-action movie remake and ABC’s live television event. John Stamos aka Uncle Jesse just signed on to be Chef Louie. Recording artist Shaggy is playing the role of Sebastian and Queen Latifah is going to be Ursula.

ABC’s “Little Mermaid Live!” airs November 5 at 8PM. I think it’s going to be the perfect programming to bring the family together.

ABC , Disney , Full house , fuller house , john stamos , Little Mermaid Live! , queen latifah , shaggy , Uncle Jesse

