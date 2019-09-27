John Stamos Joins The Cast Of ABC’s “Little Mermaid Live!”

I’m not a huge Little Mermaid fan. I was always self-conscious that the boys would judge me for even watching a cartoon movie where the main character was a female. Even though I never got into it, I will be watching the live-action movie remake and ABC’s live television event. John Stamos aka Uncle Jesse just signed on to be Chef Louie. Recording artist Shaggy is playing the role of Sebastian and Queen Latifah is going to be Ursula.

ABC’s “Little Mermaid Live!” airs November 5 at 8PM. I think it’s going to be the perfect programming to bring the family together.

