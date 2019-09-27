Meghan McCain Explains Why She Walked Off The Set Of “The View”

You can call me a stay-at-home mom if you want, but “The View” is one of my guilty pleasures. I got hooked on it while working at Texas Southern University in 2007. College of Continuing Education was full of women and at 10AM, we would take our break to watch the women of “The View” go toe to toe with each other. Originally, I wasn’t interested until I saw the infamous Rosie O’Donnel & Elisabeth Hasselbeck fight. Yes, I saw that episode LIVE and will never forget that day. Whew! I’ve been a fan of “The View” ever since. I love when people can spar with their words (as opposed to with their fists).

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram