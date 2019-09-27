Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Spider-Man To Return To MCU For One More Film

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland attends the Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia

Source: W.Wade/WENN / WENN

After what seemed like a bitter split that had fans of both franchises upset, Marvel & Sony have agreed to one more Spider-Man movie to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

The two entities struck a deal that would see Marvel produce one more Spider-Man film for Sony and we even have a release date for the new movie: July 16, 2021!

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Marvel head Kevin Feige said in a statement. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Even better? Spidey will make one more cameo in a Marvel film.

RELATED: Tyrese Shares Picture From The Set Of Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoff Film ‘Morbius’

RELATED: Watch The First Trailer For ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Marvel , sony , spider-man

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Spider-Man actor Tom Holland attends the Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia
Spider-Man To Return To MCU For One More…
 37 mins ago
09.27.19
LA Press Day For Comedy Central, Paramount Network, And TV Land
See Hilary Duff’s First Photo For The Lizzie…
 3 hours ago
09.27.19
Amir Diamond the View
Meghan McCain Explains Why She Walked Off The…
 13 hours ago
09.26.19
John Stamos Attends The Gala Cruise Of New Disney Ship
John Stamos Joins The Cast Of ABC’s “Little…
 14 hours ago
09.26.19
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
WATCH: Zendaya, Kim K & More Clap Back…
 20 hours ago
09.26.19
2019 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet
Kane Brown Wants You To Call Him
 20 hours ago
09.26.19
Trending ZAYN
Trending
Zayn Malik Covers Shaed’s “Trampolines” Breaks Social Media…
 21 hours ago
09.26.19
Hustlers red carpet premiere at TIFF 2019
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Announced For Super Bowl Halftime…
 21 hours ago
09.26.19
Cassie And Her Fiancée Alex Fine Wed In…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
Rose Bouquet
WATCH: Teddy Swims’ Emotional Cover Of “I Can’t…
 2 days ago
09.25.19
Amir Diamond x Courtney Hall
WATCH: Amir Diamond Gets Comfy On The Courtney…
 2 days ago
09.25.19
Jonas Brothers
Did Diplo Hack The Jonas Brothers?!
 2 days ago
09.25.19
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
WATCH: Ed Sheeran And Khalid Perform ‘Beautiful People’
 2 days ago
09.25.19
Louis Tomlinson performs at Free Radio Hits Live
Louis Tomlinson Calls Losing His Mother & Sister…
 2 days ago
09.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close