Spider-Man To Return To MCU For One More Film

After what seemed like a bitter split that had fans of both franchises upset, Marvel & Sony have agreed to one more Spider-Man movie to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

The two entities struck a deal that would see Marvel produce one more Spider-Man film for Sony and we even have a release date for the new movie: July 16, 2021!

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Marvel head Kevin Feige said in a statement. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Even better? Spidey will make one more cameo in a Marvel film.

