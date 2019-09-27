H-Town
Travis Scott Announces Astroworld Festival Return For 2019

Astroworld Fest 2019

It’s officially back! After a successful inaugural edition in 2018 fresh off the success of AstroworldTravis Scott is bringing back Astroworld Fest for 2019! While the lineup has yet to be announced, tickets are on sale now at Astroworldfest.com

Last year, Scott brought a bunch of major names to Houston such as Rae Sremmurd, Lil Wayne, Post Malone, Sheck Wes, Gunna and more to NRG Park and it looks like he’s about to do it even bigger in 2019.

Astroworld Fest takes place November 9, 2019. Peep the trailer for the festival below.

FLASHBACK: In Astroworld Fest, Travis Scott Made Houston The Epicenter Of Music For One Night Again [#AstroworldFest Recap]

RELATED: Travis Scott’s $450,000 Astroworld Chain Is Absolutely Crazy [PHOTO]

Travis Scott Announces Astroworld Festival Return For 2019 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

