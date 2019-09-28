Watch Tensions Rise In “The Dare Project” Trailer

I stumbled across a trailer that enticed me from start to finish. We need more LGBTQ+ stories told across the board. Representation matters. It seemed like there was a moment in time where people were trying to include gay characters into film and television, but it ended up coming across as much more like caricatures.

I’ve never heard of Dare before, but after watching the trailer for part two…I had to go back and watch part one. Luckily, someone posted the full video online. After I type this blog post, I’m going over to DareShortFilm.Com to watch the sequel.

