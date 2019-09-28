Watch Big Sean Go “Bezerk” In New Video!

I’m enjoying the acting that Big Sean has been incorporating into his videos. I’m also happy that he’s back dropping music for the people. We needed you, homie!!! Sean is one of those rappers who can make a fun club song and then swing back and drop a sentimental one that makes you think. No matter what kind of record Sean releases, you best believe he’s coming with bars. I love this dude’s music & energy. He’s all about positivity… and it shows in his spirit!

Watch him go “Bezerk” in his new video below.

