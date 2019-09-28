Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch Big Sean Go “Bezerk” In New Video!

Big Sean

Source: AB Gonzalez – @ab.gonzalezz / Dreamville Festival

I’m enjoying the acting that Big Sean has been incorporating into his videos. I’m also happy that he’s back dropping music for the people. We needed you, homie!!! Sean is one of those rappers who can make a fun club song and then swing back and drop a sentimental one that makes you think. No matter what kind of record Sean releases, you best believe he’s coming with bars. I love this dude’s music & energy. He’s all about positivity… and it shows in his spirit!

Watch him go “Bezerk” in his new video below.

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
A$AP ferg , Bezerk , big sean , hit boy

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Big Sean
Watch Big Sean Go “Bezerk” In New Video!
 2 hours ago
09.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Watch Tensions Rise In “The Dare Project” Trailer
 3 hours ago
09.27.19
Spider-Man actor Tom Holland attends the Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia
Spider-Man To Return To MCU For One More…
 14 hours ago
09.27.19
LA Press Day For Comedy Central, Paramount Network, And TV Land
See Hilary Duff’s First Photo For The Lizzie…
 16 hours ago
09.27.19
Amir Diamond the View
Meghan McCain Explains Why She Walked Off The…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
John Stamos Attends The Gala Cruise Of New Disney Ship
John Stamos Joins The Cast Of ABC’s “Little…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
WATCH: Zendaya, Kim K & More Clap Back…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
2019 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet
Kane Brown Wants You To Call Him
 1 day ago
09.26.19
Trending ZAYN
Trending
Zayn Malik Covers Shaed’s “Trampolines” Breaks Social Media…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
Hustlers red carpet premiere at TIFF 2019
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Announced For Super Bowl Halftime…
 1 day ago
09.26.19
Cassie And Her Fiancée Alex Fine Wed In…
 2 days ago
09.26.19
Rose Bouquet
WATCH: Teddy Swims’ Emotional Cover Of “I Can’t…
 2 days ago
09.25.19
Amir Diamond x Courtney Hall
WATCH: Amir Diamond Gets Comfy On The Courtney…
 2 days ago
09.25.19
Jonas Brothers
Did Diplo Hack The Jonas Brothers?!
 2 days ago
09.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close