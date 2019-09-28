Monday is the big day for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber because that’s when they’ll say “I do” in a formal wedding ceremony in South Carolina! The pair have already been married for a year but they waited some time to have the ideal walk down the aisle. Hey, who says you can’t get a marriage license, be married and then save on the actual ceremony?

We’ve already got plenty of information regarding the wedding from who’s going to be singing (Daniel Caesar), how cute their save the date invites are and more.

In honor of the big day, Justin posted this throwback from when they were just young teenagers and apparently “where it all began”.

Goodness, I’m getting major My World 2.0 vibes with that haircut on JB!

RELATED: Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Instagram Post About Past Drug Use, Mental Health & More

RELATED: Billie Eilish And Justin Bieber Share “Bad Guy” Remix

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Has Her Mother-In-Law’s Approval [PHOTO]

See A Throwback Photo Of Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Before Their Big Day! was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Mallory Posted 6 hours ago

Also On Radio Now 92.1: