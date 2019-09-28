Entertainment News
See A Throwback Photo Of Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Before Their Big Day!

I'm getting major My World 2.0 Vibes...

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Monday is the big day for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber because that’s when they’ll say “I do” in a formal wedding ceremony in South Carolina! The pair have already been married for a year but they waited some time to have the ideal walk down the aisle. Hey, who says you can’t get a marriage license, be married and then save on the actual ceremony?

We’ve already got plenty of information regarding the wedding from who’s going to be singing (Daniel Caesar), how cute their save the date invites are and more.

In honor of the big day, Justin posted this throwback from when they were just young teenagers and apparently “where it all began”.

Goodness, I’m getting major My World 2.0 vibes with that haircut on JB!

My wife and I 🙂 where it all began

