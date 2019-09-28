Entertainment News
LISTEN: Ariana Grande & Kristin Chenoweth Cover 'You Don't Own Me'

Ariana Grande at the BBC

Source: Supplied by WENN / WENN

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth has called on Ariana Grande to lend her angelic vocals for a new twist to an old song.  The 1963 song originally by Lesley Gore, “You Don’t Own Me,” got a new duet rework from Kristen and Ari.  The song appears on Chenoweth’s new album, For The Girls.

 

Listen to their version below!

 

If you’re thinking you’ve heard this song before, it was in the movie, The First Wives Club.  Also, this isn’t the first time the song has been covered.  Grace and G-Eazy put their spin on it back in 2015.

