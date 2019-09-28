LISTEN: Ariana Grande & Kristin Chenoweth Cover ‘You Don’t Own Me’

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth has called on Ariana Grande to lend her angelic vocals for a new twist to an old song. The 1963 song originally by Lesley Gore, “You Don’t Own Me,” got a new duet rework from Kristen and Ari. The song appears on Chenoweth’s new album, For The Girls.

You are my baby and i love you. I couldn’t be more proud of you. Thank you for blessing the works with your gift. And for being on my record. I love you very much. https://t.co/JLcxXB4z3l — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) September 27, 2019

Listen to their version below!

If you’re thinking you’ve heard this song before, it was in the movie, The First Wives Club. Also, this isn’t the first time the song has been covered. Grace and G-Eazy put their spin on it back in 2015.

