Cardi B Turns Heads With Flower Ninja Outfit At Paris Fashion Week

The interesting ensemble obscured the 'Invasion Of Privacy' superstar's face.

Thom Browne : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

Cardi B is, without doubt, a notable fashion icon, and she showed off how she’s earned that status in a head-turning way. While attending festivities at Paris Fashion Week, the Invasion of Privacy superstar donned a head to toe outfit that obscured her face and revealed no skin.

As captured by the Daily Mail, which incorrectly referred to the outfit as “bizarre” when we’d rather say “fabulous,” the 26-year-old rapper gave tourists taking in the Eiffel Tower quite a show in her outfit, posing in front of the French landmark while also allowing onlookers to snap photos.

As said by many an outlet that covered her weekend look, Cardi B is an early lock during Paris Fashion Week as one of the best-dressed thus far. And not for nothing, Cardi’s “teacher” look for her front-row seat at Thom Browne’s showcase isn’t too shabby either. Check it out below.

Photo: Getty

Cardi B Turns Heads With Flower Ninja Outfit At Paris Fashion Week was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

