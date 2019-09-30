WATCH: Billie Eilish Walks On Walls On SNL

Saturday Night Live returned Saturday and I am still scratching my head wondering how Billie Eilish pulled off walking on wall AND the ceiling, all while performing her hit “Bad Guy”!

Is there anything this girl can’t do?! I mean really?! Believe me, I’ve watched the behind the scenes footage of Nsync’s “Bye Bye Bye” music video one too many times so I understand how its possible, but like….this is LIVE. The camera didn’t move once. I need answers.

Side note, I didn’t think I could enjoy that song any more than I already do but watching her perform it live adds another level of “creepiness” and I love it.

