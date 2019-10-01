Entertainment News
Tiffany Haddish Goofs Off In “Kids Say The Darndest Things” Trailer

Tiffany Haddish is FUNNY!!!! Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Often times, I see people on social media bringing her down and relating her to the silly cousin that everyone has in their family. People on twitter, facebook and instagram have criticized her and claimed that there’s nothing special about her. STOP IT! This young lady has worked hard! I’ve seen it with my own eyes. 10 years ago, I interned for a play that she was in (before the world knew her name). She was the one actress that was able to command the audience’s attention every night through her physical comedy. I am #TeamTiff all the way and can’t wait for the premiere of Kids Say this Sunday at 7PM on ABC.

