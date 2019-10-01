Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch: Ashley Tisdale Spills Secrets About Her Life As A Disney Kid!

Luca Luca - Front Row - Spring 2012 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

I can only imagine how incredible it must be to be a Disney kid. The gig comes with a bunch of perks. At the same time, I know how dark this industry can be. Children in show business should definitely be planted with a foundation of love and rooted in family. It’s beautiful to see how normal Ashley Tisdale was able to remain. PS: Who else is excited for that High School Musical show that Disney is bringing to their streaming service later on this year? The trailer had me gagging!

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
6 photos
Ashley Tisdale , Disney , Disneyland , high school musical , James Corden , The Late Late Show

Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Luca Luca - Front Row - Spring 2012 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Watch: Ashley Tisdale Spills Secrets About Her Life…
 5 hours ago
09.30.19
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
Tiffany Haddish Goofs Off In “Kids Say The…
 8 hours ago
09.30.19
Billie Eilish
WATCH: Billie Eilish Walks On Walls On SNL
 13 hours ago
09.30.19
Billie Eilish performing at Milano Rock in Milan, Italy
WATCH: Billie Eilish Talks Spraining Her Ankle With…
 2 days ago
09.29.19
Ariana Grande at the BBC
LISTEN: Ariana Grande & Kristin Chenoweth Cover ‘You…
 3 days ago
09.28.19
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
See A Throwback Photo Of Justin Bieber And…
 3 days ago
09.28.19
Big Sean
Watch Big Sean Go “Bezerk” In New Video!
 3 days ago
09.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Watch Tensions Rise In “The Dare Project” Trailer
 3 days ago
09.27.19
Spider-Man actor Tom Holland attends the Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia
Spider-Man To Return To MCU For One More…
 4 days ago
09.27.19
LA Press Day For Comedy Central, Paramount Network, And TV Land
See Hilary Duff’s First Photo For The Lizzie…
 4 days ago
09.27.19
Amir Diamond the View
Meghan McCain Explains Why She Walked Off The…
 4 days ago
09.26.19
John Stamos Attends The Gala Cruise Of New Disney Ship
John Stamos Joins The Cast Of ABC’s “Little…
 4 days ago
09.26.19
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
WATCH: Zendaya, Kim K & More Clap Back…
 5 days ago
09.26.19
2019 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet
Kane Brown Wants You To Call Him
 5 days ago
09.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close