‘Birds of Prey’ Trailer: Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Debuts Her Girl Squad [WATCH]

Margot Robbie is back! After her show-stealing performance as Harley Quinn in DC’s Suicide Squad, we’re now getting a stand-alone Harley movie in 2020.

Birds Of Prey arrives with Harley fresh off a breakup from The Joker and ready to live life as a “emancipated woman”. The film also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

The quick synopsis of the film breaks down as such: Harley and a “trio of other female superheroes as they fight to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.”

Watch the trailer below – the film arrives in theaters on February 7, 2020.

