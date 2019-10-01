Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Birds of Prey’ Trailer: Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Debuts Her Girl Squad [WATCH]

Rome, Photocall film "Once upon a time ... Hollywood"

Source: IPA/WENN.com / WENN

Margot Robbie is back! After her show-stealing performance as Harley Quinn in DC’s Suicide Squad, we’re now getting a stand-alone Harley movie in 2020.

Birds Of Prey arrives with Harley fresh off a breakup from The Joker and ready to live life as a “emancipated woman”. The film also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

The quick synopsis of the film breaks down as such: Harley and a  “trio of other female superheroes as they fight to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.”

Watch the trailer below – the film arrives in theaters on February 7, 2020.

RELATED: Will Smith Walks Out On ‘Suicide Squad’ Sequel

birds of prey , Margot Robbie

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Justin Bieber buys his wife Hailey Bieber a ring from Cartier and then buys himself a Rolex watch
The Newlyweds! See The First Photos Of Justin…
 49 mins ago
10.01.19
Rome, Photocall film "Once upon a time ... Hollywood"
‘Birds of Prey’ Trailer: Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn…
 2 hours ago
10.01.19
Luca Luca - Front Row - Spring 2012 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Watch: Ashley Tisdale Spills Secrets About Her Life…
 14 hours ago
09.30.19
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
Tiffany Haddish Goofs Off In “Kids Say The…
 17 hours ago
09.30.19
Billie Eilish
WATCH: Billie Eilish Walks On Walls On SNL
 22 hours ago
09.30.19
Billie Eilish performing at Milano Rock in Milan, Italy
WATCH: Billie Eilish Talks Spraining Her Ankle With…
 2 days ago
09.29.19
Ariana Grande at the BBC
LISTEN: Ariana Grande & Kristin Chenoweth Cover ‘You…
 3 days ago
09.28.19
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
See A Throwback Photo Of Justin Bieber And…
 3 days ago
09.28.19
Big Sean
Watch Big Sean Go “Bezerk” In New Video!
 4 days ago
09.27.19
Excited friends sitting on the sofa watching Tv
Watch Tensions Rise In “The Dare Project” Trailer
 4 days ago
09.27.19
Spider-Man actor Tom Holland attends the Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia
Spider-Man To Return To MCU For One More…
 4 days ago
09.27.19
LA Press Day For Comedy Central, Paramount Network, And TV Land
See Hilary Duff’s First Photo For The Lizzie…
 4 days ago
09.27.19
Amir Diamond the View
Meghan McCain Explains Why She Walked Off The…
 5 days ago
09.26.19
John Stamos Attends The Gala Cruise Of New Disney Ship
John Stamos Joins The Cast Of ABC’s “Little…
 5 days ago
09.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close