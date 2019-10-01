The Newlyweds! See The First Photos Of Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spent some serious dough on their private wedding ceremony in South Carolina and now we have the first photos of the couple from the big day!

The “I Don’t Care” singer married the model on Monday and took to Instagram early Tuesday to show two rather intimate and cute black-and-white pictures from their reception. In one PDA-ready image, the bride and groom share a sweet kiss as Baldwin tugs on Bieber’s black bow tie. In the second photo, both of them are making silly faces at the camera because when you’re in a marriage, you need to be goofy with each other!

“My bride is (fire emoji),” Bieber captioned the photo.

The Biebers reportedly said “I do” in front of a small guest list of 154 people including celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Justine Skye, Joan Smalls, Camila Morrone, Scooter Braun, and Jaden Smith. Oh and before they said “I do,” they had everyone take in an outdoor screening of The Notebook with ice cream and candy, a giant dance party, bowling and a game of capture the flag.

RELATED: See A Throwback Photo Of Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Before Their Big Day!

RELATED: Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Instagram Post About Past Drug Use, Mental Health & More

Also On Radio Now 92.1: