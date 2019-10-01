Entertainment News
Has Adele Moved On To Date British Rapper Skepta?

Adele may have found a little happiness after her split from her ex-husband.

According to The Sun, the “Hello” singer is dating British rapper Skepta after splitting from husband Simon Konecki earlier this year. Per sources close to the newspaper, the pair have been on a number of dates and she also celebrated his 37th birthday with him at the Crystal Maze Experience in London.

“Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection,” the insider told The Sun. “They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day.”

Now, neither Adele or Skepta have spoken out about the rumors and it’s pretty clear that neither of them will any time soon. HOWEVER – they’ve been good friends for quite some time. Skepta told ES Magazine back in 2016, “Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going.”

That same year, she posted a photo of the 2016 Mercury Prize winner months before he accepted the prize.

What say you, Radio Now family? Are you here for Adele and her rumored new relationship?

