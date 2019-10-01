Whata-Breakfast-Burger!

Without warning, Whataburger decided to spring a brand new Breakfast menu item on us overnight and O-M-G I’m drooling.

The breakfast burger consists of a junior burger patty, an egg, bacon, cheese, hash browns and topped with creamy pepper sauce. This sounds like everything I want for breakfast and then some!

Good news, you don’t have to wait until breakfast hours to try it, the new breakfast burger will be offered 11p to 11a just like their other breakfast options. Aka the perfect snack after you leave the bar.

Whataburger says the Breakfast Burger will only be available for a limited time, so get it while it lasts!

via ABC13

Also On Radio Now 92.1: