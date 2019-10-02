Watch: Kerry Washington Loses Her Cool In “American Son” Trailer

Anybody who knows me knows I looooove theater! Kerry Washington’s new project is based on the Broadway play “American Son.” The trailer is only 40 seconds long and has me on the edge of my seat. This story is one that we see in real life a little too often nowadays. The best art is when it imitates life. We need to continue to make movies like these until the problem is solved. I hate how we have to wait an entire month until it’s released on Netflix. We’ll be able to check it out on November 1st.

Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram