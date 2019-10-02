Entertainment News
Amir Diamond’s #TrendingTrack: “Cheating On You” by Charlie Puth

Charlie Puth doesn’t have to make another song in his natural born life. His great-great-great-grandchildren will be set after the success of “See You Again.” Everybody around the world was able to relate to that song. Now, he’s just making music for the fun of it. I ain’t mad at him. You gotta stay busy.

“Cheating On You” is giving me R&B vibes; especially since he’s walking slowly in the rain dressed in a pea coat. It doesn’t get anymore R&B than that. Lol Check out the video:

Watch what went down when I hung out with Char’ backstage at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion. Yeah, I call him Char’ for short. We’re cool like that.

