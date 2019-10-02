Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Reportedly Taking “A Break” From Their Relationship

Rapper Travis Scott and girlfriend/television personality Kylie Jenner arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' held at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

This is NOT how we expected October to start! Apparently Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly taken a break – or, because you know most breaks aren’t really breaks … they’ve split!

According to TMZ, the notoriously public couple haven’t been spotted together since the end of August for the premiere of Travis’ Look Mom, I Can Fly documentary. Weeks after that happened, the pair were both in Playboy discussing their sex life, parenthood, chemistry and how when it comes to one another’s creativity, they lean upon each other.

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” Jenner was quoted telling Scott. “Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

Sources close to TMZ say that Kylie and Travis are currently on a break and consider themselves “single”. They’ll definitely continue to co-parent their 1-year-old daughter Stormi. Another source told PEOPLE that it’s actually a “break” and that the two aren’t done. The source added: “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

All this comes on the heels of Travis announcing a new song dropping Friday and the return of Astroworld Festival in Houston next month.

RELATED: Travis Scott Announces Astroworld Festival Return For 2019

RELATED: Why Every Houstonian Should Watch Travis Scott’s “Look Mom I Can Fly”

RELATED: Travis Scott Filled Kylie Jenner’s Entire House With Roses For Her Birthday [PHOTOS]

kylie jenner , Travis Scott

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Amir Diamond x Charlie Puth
Amir Diamond’s #TrendingTrack: “Cheating On You” by Charlie…
 1 hour ago
10.01.19
Rapper Travis Scott and girlfriend/television personality Kylie Jenner arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' held at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Reportedly Taking “A Break”…
 2 hours ago
10.01.19
American Son - Kerry Washington
Watch: Kerry Washington Loses Her Cool In “American…
 3 hours ago
10.01.19
Jonas Brothers
Three Things I Noticed During The Jonas Brothers…
 5 hours ago
10.01.19
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards arrivals
Has Adele Moved On To Date British Rapper…
 9 hours ago
10.01.19
Justin Bieber buys his wife Hailey Bieber a ring from Cartier and then buys himself a Rolex watch
The Newlyweds! See The First Photos Of Justin…
 10 hours ago
10.01.19
Rome, Photocall film "Once upon a time ... Hollywood"
‘Birds of Prey’ Trailer: Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn…
 11 hours ago
10.01.19
Luca Luca - Front Row - Spring 2012 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Watch: Ashley Tisdale Spills Secrets About Her Life…
 23 hours ago
09.30.19
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
Tiffany Haddish Goofs Off In “Kids Say The…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Billie Eilish
WATCH: Billie Eilish Walks On Walls On SNL
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Billie Eilish performing at Milano Rock in Milan, Italy
WATCH: Billie Eilish Talks Spraining Her Ankle With…
 3 days ago
09.29.19
Ariana Grande at the BBC
LISTEN: Ariana Grande & Kristin Chenoweth Cover ‘You…
 4 days ago
09.28.19
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
See A Throwback Photo Of Justin Bieber And…
 4 days ago
09.28.19
Big Sean
Watch Big Sean Go “Bezerk” In New Video!
 4 days ago
09.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close