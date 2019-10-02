Entertainment News
Lady Gaga’s Calling Her New Album ‘Adele’, But Fans Don’t Totally Believe Her

91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019)

Source: KIKA/WENN.com / WENN

Is Lady Gaga completely joking with this album title or not? Sort of how Rihanna is tired of being asked about her new album, Lady Gaga has been teasing her fans with news and rumors of her 6th studio effort and on Tuesday she gave them an album title — sort of.

Okay, let’s hold up a bit. We know Adele is getting ready to release a new album fresh off of split from her husband (get your tissue ready) and we also know Gaga to be a bit of a prankster. Her last album, Joanne which was released in 2016 is an allusion to her middle name and was considered some of her best work beyond The Fame and Born This Way, the two albums that made her a giant popstar!

What do you think? Do you think Adele REALLY is Gaga’s new album title?

