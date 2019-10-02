National
HomeNational

WATCH: Woman Sneaks Into Lions Den Bronx Zoo

Lion jumping and attacking on a white background

Source: Michael Duva / Getty

 

Is this woman insane?!

A woman thought it was a great idea to jump in the Lions Den at the Bronx zoo and the fact that she wasn’t even phased by a giant lion pacing in front of her tells me she had to be on something.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Part 3 That happen yesterday at the @bronxzoo #bronxzoo #realsobrino

A post shared by Real Sobrino (@realsobrino) on

Thankfully she was not injured or harmed by the animal in any way, but seriously?! Dancing and taunting a LION?! The zoo considers this criminal trespassing and are filing a report with the NYPD.

via ABC13

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019)
Lady Gaga's Calling Her New Album 'Adele'
 7 hours ago
10.02.19
Amir Diamond x Charlie Puth
Amir Diamond’s #TrendingTrack: “Cheating On You” by Charlie…
 21 hours ago
10.02.19
Rapper Travis Scott and girlfriend/television personality Kylie Jenner arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' held at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Reportedly Taking “A Break”…
 22 hours ago
10.01.19
American Son - Kerry Washington
Watch: Kerry Washington Loses Her Cool In “American…
 23 hours ago
10.02.19
Jonas Brothers
Three Things I Noticed During The Jonas Brothers…
 1 day ago
10.01.19
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards arrivals
Has Adele Moved On To Date British Rapper…
 1 day ago
10.01.19
Justin Bieber buys his wife Hailey Bieber a ring from Cartier and then buys himself a Rolex watch
The Newlyweds! See The First Photos Of Justin…
 1 day ago
10.01.19
Rome, Photocall film "Once upon a time ... Hollywood"
‘Birds of Prey’ Trailer: Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn…
 1 day ago
10.01.19
Luca Luca - Front Row - Spring 2012 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Watch: Ashley Tisdale Spills Secrets About Her Life…
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Tiffany Haddish for GQ
Tiffany Haddish Goofs Off In “Kids Say The…
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Billie Eilish
WATCH: Billie Eilish Walks On Walls On SNL
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Billie Eilish performing at Milano Rock in Milan, Italy
WATCH: Billie Eilish Talks Spraining Her Ankle With…
 3 days ago
09.29.19
Ariana Grande at the BBC
LISTEN: Ariana Grande & Kristin Chenoweth Cover ‘You…
 4 days ago
09.28.19
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
See A Throwback Photo Of Justin Bieber And…
 4 days ago
09.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close