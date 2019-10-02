WATCH: Woman Sneaks Into Lions Den Bronx Zoo

Is this woman insane?!

A woman thought it was a great idea to jump in the Lions Den at the Bronx zoo and the fact that she wasn’t even phased by a giant lion pacing in front of her tells me she had to be on something.

View this post on Instagram Part 3 That happen yesterday at the @bronxzoo #bronxzoo #realsobrino A post shared by Real Sobrino (@realsobrino) on Sep 29, 2019 at 6:49pm PDT

Thankfully she was not injured or harmed by the animal in any way, but seriously?! Dancing and taunting a LION?! The zoo considers this criminal trespassing and are filing a report with the NYPD.

via ABC13

