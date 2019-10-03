Watch How The Plot Thickens After This 911 Call! [VIDEO]

How high do you have to be to think of a story line like this? Lol I was watching on the edge of my seat and wanted popcorn. I wanted to know how the story ended. I felt a little bit weird that they were making fun of people passing out though. However, comedy is all about how far can you cross the line. And why TF was ole dude dressed up like a female? Lol That made it even funnier.

Watch The 911 Call That Will Change His Life from “Key & Peele:”

