Social Media Is Not Feeling Aubrey O’Day’s New Face! [VIDEO]

Paul Frank Fashion's Night Out

Source: Michael Bezjian / Getty

It’s evident that something’s different about Aubrey O’Day’s face. She looks totally different from when we met here on MTV’s Making The Band. The thing is….She was already pretty and had the most vibrant personality out of all of the members of Danity Kane. She didn’t have to change a thing about herself. This industry can be toxic though. It puts a magnifying glass on your flaws and can do a number to your self esteem. I’m praying for the mental strength of all of our entertainers. Let’s keep them lifted.

 

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein Photos Are Crazy HOT!
Shawn Mendes - Austin City Limits 2018
Aubrey O'Day , Danity Kane , plastic surgery

Photos
