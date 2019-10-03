Entertainment News
Cardi B Explains Why She’s Naming Her Next Album ‘Tiger Woods’

Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Cardi B saw how Tiger Woods came back from being completely written off and felt inspired. And powerful. So she’s more than likely naming her album after him.

In a recent session on Instagram Live, Cardi told fans, “Everything that I’m working on right now is straight to my album, straight to my album. And I think I’m gonna name my album Tiger Woods. I’m gonna name my album, I think, Tiger Woods because remember when everybody was talking sh*t on Tiger Woods … and then he f**king came and won that green jacket?”

If the name holds true, it follows 2018’s multi-platinum Invasion Of Privacy album which spawned numerous chart-topping hits like “I Like It,” and won the Grammy for Best Rap Album at the 61st Grammy Awards. Looking back on that night, Cardi found herself reflecting in a recent note to fans.

“I didn’t have no words to say but when I went home I started reminiscing on what I went thru during that period,” Cardi said back in August of bagging the award. “I was like YEA B***H YOU DESERVE THIS SH*T. [And] until this day my sh*t still charting.”

You can catch Cardi in theaters right now as part of the ensemble cast of Hustlers featuring Jennifer LopezConstance WuLizzoKeke Palmer and more. Recently, she found herself thrown into headlines courtesy of defamed rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine during his testimony in a trial in New York, for which she had the perfect response.

Cardi B

