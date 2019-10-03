Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Marshmello & Kane Brown Perform on Ellen

2018 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards

Source: Dominic Chan/WENN.com / WENN

I absolutely LOVE the song, “One Thing Right!”  So, I was so excited that Marshmello and Kane Brown recently stopped by Ellen to perform it.  Of course, they CRUSHED it!  They really outdid themselves by pulling up in a car, making their way around backstage before coming out through the audience. I wonder how it felt to be the band waiting for the two to make it all the way to the stage.  Check out their performance below!

RELATED: Marshmello Gets Cooking Lesson From His Grandma

RELATED: Marshmello’s “Happier” Video Tugs at The Heart-strings of Doglovers

RELATED: Marshmello Surprises Dancers While They Perform To His Song! [VIDEO]

WATCH: Marshmello & Kane Brown Perform on Ellen  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Kane Brown , marshmello

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Large Candy Corn Seamless Pattern
Is Candy Corn America’s Least Favorite Halloween Candy?
 21 mins ago
10.03.19
2018 iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards
WATCH: Marshmello & Kane Brown Perform on Ellen
 3 hours ago
10.03.19
Cardi B Explains Why She’s Naming Her Next…
 4 hours ago
10.03.19
Paul Frank Fashion's Night Out
Social Media Is Not Feeling Aubrey O’Day’s New…
 18 hours ago
10.03.19
Police Emergency Lights
Watch How The Plot Thickens After This 911…
 19 hours ago
10.02.19
91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019)
Lady Gaga's Calling Her New Album 'Adele'
 1 day ago
10.02.19
Amir Diamond x Charlie Puth
Amir Diamond’s #TrendingTrack: “Cheating On You” by Charlie…
 2 days ago
10.02.19
Rapper Travis Scott and girlfriend/television personality Kylie Jenner arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's 'Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly' held at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Reportedly Taking “A Break”…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
American Son - Kerry Washington
Watch: Kerry Washington Loses Her Cool In “American…
 2 days ago
10.02.19
Jonas Brothers
Three Things I Noticed During The Jonas Brothers…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards arrivals
Has Adele Moved On To Date British Rapper…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
Justin Bieber buys his wife Hailey Bieber a ring from Cartier and then buys himself a Rolex watch
The Newlyweds! See The First Photos Of Justin…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
Rome, Photocall film "Once upon a time ... Hollywood"
‘Birds of Prey’ Trailer: Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
Luca Luca - Front Row - Spring 2012 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Watch: Ashley Tisdale Spills Secrets About Her Life…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close