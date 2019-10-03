I absolutely LOVE the song, “One Thing Right!” So, I was so excited that Marshmello and Kane Brown recently stopped by Ellen to perform it. Of course, they CRUSHED it! They really outdid themselves by pulling up in a car, making their way around backstage before coming out through the audience. I wonder how it felt to be the band waiting for the two to make it all the way to the stage. Check out their performance below!

WATCH: Marshmello & Kane Brown Perform on Ellen was originally published on radionowindy.com

Written By Jules Posted 3 hours ago

