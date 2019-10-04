Is Six Flags Astroworld Coming Back To Houston? [DETAILS]

GOOD NEWS! By the end of the year, we should know if a theme park is coming back to Houston. I feel like it’s only a matter of time. Mayor Sylvester Turner wouldn’t continue to talk about this subject if he thought it was that big of a long shot. Check out his comment from the HouseMark Forum earlier tonight:

The suspense is killing me. Something tells me that it’s already finalized and that the announcement will be made at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Fest on November 9th. That would be a full circle moment.

