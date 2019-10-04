Entertainment News
Ariana Grande Has A New Song With Broadway’s Kristin Chenoweth!!!

Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix

This can’t be life! My heart is racing right now. WICKED is my all time favorite musical of all time. I am completely and utterly obsessed with Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. Since I claim to be a stan, you would think I would know that KC had a new album out. SMH I have got to do better! Before I even listened to “You Don’t Own Me (feat. Ariana Grande),” I loved it. lol This collaboration took me by surprise, but I’m here for it. It’s two people that I admire vocally from two different genres of music. Check it out:

