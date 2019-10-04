Entertainment News
Travis Scott Climbs To The Top In New "Highest In The Room" Video

Travis Scott x Mitchell & Ness

Source: Mitchell & Ness / Mitchell & Ness

S/O to #TeamDiamond2020 for giving me a heads up. I had nooooooo idea that Travis Scott was dropping new music tonight. It’s dope af that you keep me updated on music, movies and even serious things that are going on in our world. Please continue to reach out to me to chit chat about anything under the sun. You can call me from 7PM-Midnight 713-572-0921.

In the meantime, check out Trav’s new video for “Highest In The Room”

PS: Am I the only one who thinks his announcement to take a break from Kylie Jenner came at a weird time? Is it a publicity stunt or naw? Let me know!

