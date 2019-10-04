WATCH: Niall Horan Reverses Time In “Nice To Meet Ya”

I’m the type who rarely appreciates boy bands while they are at the top of their games. I didn’t rock with Jonas Brothers nor One Direction until the guys went solo. Niall Horan has a new one called “Nice To Meet Ya” and the video concept is pretty dope. It’s so cool, that I brought the cursor back to the beginning to watch it twice! Now that I think about it… maybe I enjoyed it because it reminded me so much of my life. Lol I hate to toot my own horn, but I’m dead serious. Check it out:

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram