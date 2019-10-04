News
Wedding Planner Hits Back At Beyoncé’s Blue Ivy “Cultural Icon” Designation

Veronica Morales has been fighting the Houston superstar over usage of the 7-year-old's name for merchandising and branding reasons.

The trademark battle between Beyoncé and wedding planner Veronica Morales rages on, this after Morales responded to the Houston superstar recently filed court papers regarding the case. After naming her child Blue Ivy Carter a “cultural icon,” Morales is fighting the distinction, using a legal definition of the term as her defense.

As reported by The Blast, the fight over the trademark began when Morales and Beyoncé locked horns legally after it was claimed by Morales side that she has due right to the trademark as she filed for it first. Beyoncé’s team contended by stating Morales is upending the 7-year-old’s brand opportunities and stated in court papers that her child is a cultural icon and her name should be reserved for her own business purposes.

Morales fired back by filing papers stating Beyoncé can’t use the cultural icon designation as it normally relates to historic and prominent American figures.

Can we just say that it’s high-key weird to fight a mother of the use of her daughter’s name for your products, no matter how famous they are?

