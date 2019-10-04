Camila Cabello Has A New Breakup Anthem, “Cry For Me” [NEW MUSIC]

Man, Camila Cabello has been on a ROLL in 2019! Last night she dropped her third single of the year in “Cry for Me.” The breakup anthem is the latest from her upcoming Romance album and the record, according to Camila means to capture the feeling of “when your ex moves on faster than you and of course you want them to be happy, but just….. not so fast.”

The song is one of her favorites from the upcoming album and we’re supposed to be getting Romance in full towards the end of the year. Hear “Cry for Me” below.

Oh, btw, she’s very much “in love” with Shawn Mendes!

