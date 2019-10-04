Justin Bieber Is So In Love In New Music Video For “10,000 Hours” With Dan & Shay

Last night Justin Bieber and country duo Dan + Shay dropped a new song together. I was definitely expecting it to be a bit more pop sounding with the addition of Justin Bieber, but I’m a huge country fan so I’m not complaining. I’ve been listening to the song all day (secretly wishing I had someone who would sing those lyrics for me #sadface) and then I watched the video…OH NO, here comes the tears again!

This video is so beautiful. You can really tell how much each of them truly love their wives. Especially the newlyweds, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

Watch below!

What do you think of the song? Would you like to hear it on Radio Now? Tweet us your request @RadioNowHouston!

Also On Radio Now 92.1: