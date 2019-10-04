Camila Cabello Covers Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved”

The first time I heard Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” was when the Jonas Brothers did a cover of it, and I absolutely fell in love with the song. Then I heard the original version from Lewis and it has been one of my favorites ever since.

When I found out Camila Cabello just did a cover, I was so excited! I love her voice and the latino vibe she brings to all her music. Her voice is beautiful so this cover should be as well, right? WRONG. I feel like she was trying to hard to make it her own instead of appreciating the true passion behind the song.

Watch for yourself and let me know what you think!

Lewis seemed to love it though! Check out his reaction below.

