How To Fully Love & Accept Who You Are! [VIDEO]

Beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder. This generation of kids have it harder than a lot of us did growing up. I can’t imagine how it must be going through middle and high school with social media. Parents, keep them off of it for as long as possible. I’ve heard horrible stories from my little cousins and nephews about how their peers judge their classmates based off what they see on Twitter & Instagram. It’s sad. I really enjoyed this Ted Talk from Melissa Butler (founder of the Lip Bar). Check it out and share it with someone.

