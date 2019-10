Spotted: Miley Cyrus kissing Cody Simpson!!!

She recently split from husband, Liam Hemswoth then briefly dated Kaitlyn Carter. Now, witnesses say they saw Miley out on a sushi date with Simpson. They were kissing until onlookers started to notice them and dashed out.

Well, that was fast!!!

See Also:

Miley Cyrus ‘Struggled’ With Making Marriage To Liam Hemsworth Work

Miley is Back on the Market

Who is Miley Kissing Now?!? was originally published on radionowindy.com