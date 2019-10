Eddie Murphy is back baby!!!

Eddie Murphy said “Beverly Hills Cop 4” is his next project after he finishes the sequel to “Coming To America”.

The comedian wants to reprise his role as detective Axel Foley.

Murphy is scheduled to host “Saturday Night Live” in December and focus on where it all began for the comedic legend — stand-up.

